Politics

Thomas Coughlan: National's feel-good moment as Christopher Luxon stamps name on party

7 minutes to read
Luxon speaks to the media after the National Party Conference in Christchurch

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Imagine how National Party faithful felt when they read the morning's headlines on the second day of their conference in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

"A team in disarray"... "tactically clueless" - surely not again,

