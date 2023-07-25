Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Thomas Coughlan: Chris Hipkins wanted MPs to be able to disagree more - he got his wish

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on former Revenue Minister David Parker's decision to step aside over a wealth tax being overruled. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

On a Thursday afternoon last year, a committee of senior MPs from across Parliament filed into a room for a two-hour session in which they agreed about almost everything.

Even, most surprisingly, on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics