And even though Orr is on the payroll until the end of the month, his current location is not public knowledge.

“I asked them [on Thursday] whether he was still in the country, whether he was in the country this week,” Coughlan said. “They wouldn’t confirm that.”

Tibshraeny said she has two theories on why Orr resigned, both involving clashes with Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

One is over how the Reserve Bank regulates banks.

“One of the Reserve Bank’s main jobs is to make sure that banks are strong and stable, they have enough capital, so that if there’s a big crisis, they can withstand it.

“Now, a huge source of contention since about 2018-19 has been whether the Reserve Bank is making banks hold too much capital, so that’s costing them a lot.

“The other issue is that the way these rules work, it could potentially disadvantage the little banks versus the big ones. I talked to Nicola Willis this week and she categorically said she is seeking advice on whether and how to potentially override the Reserve Bank so that it allows banks to hold less capital, that makes them weaker, and also change the risk weighting, so the way those rules work.”

The other reason could be how much funding the bank receives.

“The Government gives the Reserve Bank an envelope of money every five years, and there are negotiations under way at the moment over how much should be in there,” Tibshraeny said.

“And the Reserve Bank seemingly wants more. Nicola Willis wants to give it less.”

