Some critics suggest the NZ Initiative has an overt influence due to its connections to Willis and Luxon.

Others attempt to demonise it on the basis it is affiliated to the Atlas network of think-tanks.

Chief executive Oliver Hartwich says he wishes he had the influence some claim he has. Former researchers from the NZ Initiative are found not just in National offices but within Labour and Act offices.

He says the conspiracy theories about its connection with the Atlas network have been the most annoying aspect of his job in the past couple of years.

“I’ve always watched conspiracy theories from the outside and now I’m in the middle of one,” said Hartwich.

He liked that Atlas helped civil society in setting up think-tanks in other countries, particularly developing countries, and like himself, it was philosophically classically liberal, “but it doesn‘t cost us anything and they don‘t tell us what to do”.

Hartwich has been with the NZ Initiative since it formed in 2012. It is not aligned to any party and does not like the terms left-wing or right-wing.

The NZ Initiative is the same as every think-tank in the country in stating it is independent and not aligned to any political party.

As recently as last week, its report on primary healthcare was cited in a question to Luxon by Greens co-leader Marama Davidson.

After the Treasury last week reversed its ban on the NZ Initiative and a handful of other groups attending the Budget lock-up, its chief economist, Dr Eric Crampton, refused to accept the invitation unless Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney was also allowed back in.

Hartwich said Crampton‘s position was “totally endorsed” by the NZ Initiative.

Labels could be very annoying, he said. Take the Taxpayers’ Union, which many people thought was in the pocket of the Government, “but they are super-critical of the Government and they are really annoying the hell out of them”.

“Personally I see myself as a liberal, classically liberal, socially liberal, economically liberal and as such, you don‘t really have a home in party politics.”

NZ was a small country and did not have the depth of think-tanks that Australia, the United States or Britain had, where they could specialise, for example, in defence and foreign affairs.

All think-tanks in NZ say they are independent and rely on donations. Some do funded work, and most have a membership. Some declare major donors such as the Environmental Defence Society, which cites the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation, the Tindall Foundation and Clare foundation.

But how is a think-tank defined? The consensus is that it is an organisation principally concerned with policy-based research, that seeks to have some influence over policy and is also public fronting. Many convene events to encourage policy debate with people of different views.

Some of them have maintained that focus, whereas others, such as Muriel Newman‘s NZ Centre for Political Research, while still calling itself a think-tank, focus more on campaigning than on research.

The newest think-tank was set up last year by noted researcher and author Max Rashbrooke and two others and is still in its nascent phase.

Co-founder of the newest think-tank, Max Rashbrooke. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Rashbrooke said the focus at present was on publishing its first report next month, on welfare-to-work policy.

“The other thing we are looking to do is to put on events with panellists who genuinely disagree with each other because that is something that has faded a bit from public life.

“I think it would be nice to try to restore our ability to disagree constructively with each other in public.”

He said Paul Goldsmith (not the cabinet minister) initially approached him about the idea of setting up a think-tank.

He said the point of difference with their think tank was its intended focus on disparities in resources and on political participation, “and in particular the intersection of those two things”.

“We think that’s a dynamic that is really concerning in NZ life, people being left out of both the economy and of our democracy.”

A think-tank was a good model, he said. It was doing research, not for its own sake, but was trying to be useful, and trying to communicate complex issues well to the public to help improve the discussion about solutions.

It was funded through a range of sources, from philanthropic donations to subscriptions to a substack newsletter.

The following information on some of NZ‘s think-tanks was compiled from their respective websites.

ASPEN INSTITUTE NZ

Origins: The original Aspen Institute was founded in Colorado in 1949 by Walter Paepcke. It now operates in 14 countries and has 600 employees with each partner being independently financed and operated. Among the US trustees are Condoleezza Rice and Mike Bezos. The NZ arm is based in Queenstown and was founded in 2018 by Christine Maiden Sharp, a former executive director of the NZ Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and former consultant with McKinsey and Company.

What it does: It runs leadership courses, and seminars to discuss issues of the day, and produces a newsletter and blog.

Recent activities: A sister cities webinar on energy and transport and another on housing and urban planning with panellists from Queenstown and Aspen.

People: Christine Maiden Sharp is the CEO. Former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Don McKinnon are co-patrons. The board of directors is chaired by former Federated Farmers president Katie Milne, and includes former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, student volunteer army founder Sam Johnson, Northland public service commissioner Eru Lyndon and public relations specialist Jo Coughlan.

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE SOCIETY

Origins: It was founded in 1971 by Gary Taylor as a think-tank and legal advocacy group for the environment.

People: Taylor is the chief executive and chair of the board. Other staff includes Shay Schlaepfer as the chief operating officer, Raewyn Peart as the policy director, Dr Greg Severinsen as reform director and Fernanda Contreras Caballero as legal and policy researcher. Board members include Emeritus Professor Dick Bellamy, Malcolm J Bowman, and Alistair Bisley.

What it does: It produces research reports, newsletters, makes submissions, and runs conferences and webinars to influence environmental policy and takes legal cases to challenge existing law.

Recent activities: It ran a one-day Oceans Symposium and two-day Environmental Summit in Auckland and published a report on Oceans Management in a Changing Climate based on Otago, and a working paper, Rethinking Marine Protected Areas.

What it says about itself: “EDS seeks to protect and restore Aotearoa NZ‘s outstanding landscapes, freshwater systems, oceans and indigenous biodiversity...through holding business and government to account, strengthening the law when it is found wanting and supporting good environmental management practice.”

HELEN CLARK FOUNDATION

Origins: The foundation was established in 2019 after former Prime Minister Helen Clark returned to NZ from heading the UN Development Fund. The non-profit foundation has support partnerships with AUT and WSP, the latter of which sponsors a research fellow, and has paying members. It is based in Auckland.

What it does: It produces in-depth reports and discussion papers on economic, social and environmental issues, produces a newsletter and runs webinars involving expert panels and often involving Clark. Some webinars are public, and some are for members only.

Recent activities: A public webinar on social cohesion coinciding with the launch of a report by the foundation, and Q and A with Clark on global affairs, a public webinar on climate change adaptation and insurance.

People: Clark is the patron. The executive director is Murray Bruges, a former staffer at Fonterra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Fisheries, and Kali Mercier is the deputy director and WSP fellow. The board of trustees chair is business director and arts patron Chris Swasbrook, who has just been appointed chair of Te Papa. Other board members include lawyer Simon Mitchell, arts adviser and photojournalist Helen Klisser During, Geoff Pownall, Mele Wendt and Clark’s husband, Peter Davis.

How it describes itself: “The Foundation publishes research that aims to contribute to a more just, sustainable, and peaceful society”.

IDEA - The Institute for Democratic and Economic Analysis

Origins: In its formative phase. Co-founded in 2024 by researcher, journalist and author Max Rashbrooke who is also an adjunct staff member of the Victoria University School of Government in Wellington. His specialist subjects are inequality and democracy.

People: Rashbrooke is responsible for research and policy, co-founder Paul Goldsmith (not the politician) is responsible for operations and fundraising, and co-founder Charlie Bleakley heads communications. None are full-time at the think-tank, which operates virtually at present. Its advisory board comprises former Auckland Deputy Mayor Penny Hulse, Dr Adam Barker, Lisa-Marie Richan, Dr Rebecca Kiddle and Brook Turner.

What it does: Its aim is to produce reports and recommendations on difficult policy subjects, runs a Substack column, plans to run policy debates, and programmes to help citizens participate in democracy.

Recent activities: Its first report, on welfare-to-work policy, is due out in June. Other areas it has earmarked are creating competition, protecting small businesses, community-led budgeting, barriers to participation, and modern social housing.

How it describes itself: “In a time of political polarisation and partisan point-scoring, we seek to engage with a range of viewpoints, assessing them on their merits rather than their political colouring”.

KOI TŪ – THE CENTRE FOR INFORMED FUTURES

Origins: Sir Peter Gluckman, the chief science adviser to former Prime Minister Sir John Key, established Koi Tū in 2020, incubated within Auckland University and focused on long-term challenges. In 2025, it became independent.

People: Sir Peter Gluckman is the managing trustee, Hema Sridhar, the former chief science adviser for Defence, is the director of programmes, and research fellows include Dr Felicia Low and Dr Seungyeon Kim. Honorary fellows include Dr Nina Hood, Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal, and former NZ Herald editor-in-chief Dr Gavin Ellis. It has an advisory board including Rodney Jones of Wigram Capital Advisors, and a board of trustees chaired by professional director Bridget Coates.

What it does: Conducts research, produces reports and opinion pieces, runs webinars, and makes submissions to select committees.

Recent activities: It ran a webinar on science diplomacy featuring Gluckman in his role as President of the International Science Council, and the council’s chief executive Dr Salvatore Arico.

How it describes itself: “We ask the hard questions, spark informed debate, and develop tools and knowledge to guide decision-making for Aotearoa’s future”.

MAXIM INSTITUTE

Origins: It was established as a conservative think-tank in 2001 by Bruce Logan, a former school principal and director of the NZ Education Development Foundation, and Greg Fleming, now MP for Maungakiekie, but who was then general manager of the Christian-based Parenting with Confidence group. Fleming took over leadership in 2005. It is based in Auckland.

People: Its chief executive is former TV journalist and author Tim Wilson. Before that, it was Alex Penk, who remains a research fellow. The main researchers are Maryanne Spurdle, who is research manager, Dr Stephanie Worboys and Thomas Scrimgeour. Dr Paul Henderson is director of research strategy. The late Sir John Graham was a founding trustee and the institute runs a lecture series in his name that has featured Sir Pita Sharples, Professor John Hattie, Dame Sian Elias and Sir Kim Workman.

What it does: It publishes reports, produces a newsletter and a podcast, runs a blog and the occasional webinar.

Recent activities: A report on the impact of AI on the future of work, submissions to phase two of the Royal Commission on Covid-19 and a response to the Law Commission consultation paper on hate crime.

How it describes itself: “We work towards a more free, just, compassionate and hopeful Aotearoa NZ... Maxim seeks to faithfully engage in our work in light of the history of this land and its people...All of this is informed by our Christian foundations, our hope for the future and our love of Aotearoa NZ and its people”.

MCGUINNESS INSTITUTE

Origins: Formed by Wendy McGuinness in 2004 as Sustainable Future Ltd and became the McGuinness Institute Ltd in 2012. It is based in Wellington. It is funded mainly by McGuinness and her husband Mark through the McGuinness Foundation Trust. Wendy McGuinness is a member of the OECD expert group on strategic foresight.

People: Wendy McGuinness is the sole director and chief executive. Patrons include Dr Bronwyn Hayward, Professor Mark Henaghan, Dr Margan Williams, Trevor Moeke, Bill Moran, Dr Carwyn Jones, Dame Claudia Orange, Dr Mike Reid, and Neville Peat. Former patrons include the late Sir Paul Callaghan and the late Nikki Kaye. Its website lists eight young research analysts employed full or part-time.

What it does: It produces discussion documents and working papers on subjects such as climate change and oceans, assesses Government strategies, makes submissions to Parliament and commissions of inquiry, publishes think pieces and a blog and occasionally runs events.

Recent activities: It produced the Government Department Strategies Index Handbook 2024, analysing 195 government department strategies in operation.

What it says about itself: “The Institute applies hindsight, insight and foresight to explore major challenges and opportunities facing NZ over the long term”.

NZIER

Origins: The NZ Institute of Economic Research was founded in 1958 to specialise in independent economic analysis and encourage debate on economic issues facing NZ. It is based in Wellington.

People: Jason Shoebridge is chief executive and Christina Leung and Sarah Hogan are deputy CEs and principal economists. It lists more than 20 economists and associates. Its board is chaired by Bruce Wattie, a former PwC partner.

What it does: It is mainly a consultancy providing customers with services such as economic modelling, cost benefits analyses, preparing business cases, but it also undertakes projects in the public good, produces think pieces, and conducts webinars and presentations.

Recent activities: It produced a discussion document in the NZIER Insight series in April on the short-term impacts of major infrastructure projects such as the Auckland City Rail Link. It also runs a monetary policy “shadow board” setting out what it would have done each time the Reserve Bank updates the OCR.

What it says about itself: “The purpose of NZIER’s Public Good Programme is to inform debate and educate on important economic and policy issues facing Aotearoa NZ”.

NZ INITIATIVE

Origins: It was set up in 2012 through a merger of the NZ Institute and the Business Roundtable and is funded by chief executives of NZ businesses. It is based in Wellington.

People: Dr Oliver Hartwich is executive director and has been since its formation, Chelsy Killick is deputy director and Dr Eric Crampton is chief economist. Its website lists 17 fellows, including Dr Michael Johnston who specialises in education, economist Dr Bryce Wilkinson, and former Treasury secretary Dr Murray Horn.

Chairman of the board is lawyer Roger Partridge, who is also a senior fellow.

What it does: It produces in-depth reports on public policy subjects including education, environment, health, housing, local government and social policy. It runs webinars, produces a newsletter and podcast, makes submissions to select committees at Parliament, and fellows often submit opinion pieces for publications such as the NZ Herald.

Recent activities: It produced a 118-page report on primary health care in NZ by research fellow Dr Pabani Wood, who has been a GP for 14 years.

What it says about itself: “Our mission is to help create a competitive, open and dynamic economy and a free, prosperous, fair and cohesive society”.

NZ CENTRE FOR POLITICAL RESEARCH

Origins: Established in 2005 by Dr Muriel Newman after serving for nine years as an Act MP.

People: Muriel Newman remains the backbone of the group and is its director along with her husband, Frank Newman, a former Whangārei District Councillor and investment analyst.

What it does: Produces a weekly newsletter which includes guest commentary, runs campaigns, for example against claims to the foreshore and seabed under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011, runs a blog and Facebook page, and makes submissions to select committees. While it calls itself a think-tank, it is leaning more towards a lobby group.

Recent activities: Its most recent newsletters have featured articles by Muriel Newman arguing that Parliament is being radicalised through the continuation of the He Puapua agenda and by academic Dr Elizabeth Rata on why she supports the curriculum reforms being undertaken by Erica Stanford.

How it describes itself: “We do not shy away from the tough issues but speak out wherever strong voices are needed”.

TAXPAYERS’ UNION

Origins: It was formed in 2013 by Kiwiblog founder and pollster David Farrar and lawyer Jordan Williams to focus on public spending. It is based in Wellington.

People: Williams is the executive director, and the acting chair of the board is former Finance Minister Ruth Richardson. Other board members include former Act MP John Boscawen and former Act chief of staff Chris Milne. Staffers included James Ross, previously with the UK Conservative Party, economist Ray Deacon and Sam Warren.

What it does: It leans more towards a pressure group than a think-tank. It campaigns for lower taxes and against waste in spending, making extensive use of the Official Information Act, produces think pieces and issues lots of press statements. It produces reports on local government spending, runs Jonesies awards for waste, sponsors political polling and runs a podcast. It is a sister organisation to the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance and is a member of the international Atlas network of think-tanks.

Recent activities: It criticised last week’s Budget allocation of another $577 million to the film industry, revealed that IRD’s consultants’ bill has been $20 million over five years and criticised Treasury’s decision to ban groups including itself and the Council of Trade Unions from the Budget lock-up (a decision since rescinded).

What it says about itself: “The Taxpayers’ Union stands for value for money for government spending. We want our politicians spending money as if they had worked as hard as the taxpayers who earned it”.