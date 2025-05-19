Advertisement
New Zealand / Politics

The varied faces of NZ think-tanks: Who fronts them and what they do

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Think-tanks research public policy issues with a view to influencing Government decisions on them. Graphic / Phil Welch

  • The New Zealand Initiative, a Wellington-based think-tank, is noted for its influence on public policy and connections to key political figures.
  • It is one of many think-tanks undertaking research and seeking to influence government policy.
  • The newest think-tank has been co-founded by noted inequality researcher Max Rashbrooke.

Of all the think-tanks operating in New Zealand, one is closer to the current Government than most and it certainly gets more mention in Parliament, though not always positively.

The NZ Initiative is a think-tank based in Wellington and is perhaps the most publicly active in terms of producing research

