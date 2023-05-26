Advertisement

Chris Hipkins report card: What sort of a Prime Minister has he turned out to be? The weak spots, disaster management, courting Auckland and business

Claire Trevett
By
14 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking ahead of Thursday's Budget about taxes, the economy and school truancy. Video / Newstalk ZB

It is four months since Chris Hipkins became prime minister – and the halfway point between that moment and the general election.

It’s been a long four months: marked by natural disasters, Cyclone Gabrielle, a

