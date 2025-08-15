The Opportunities Party wants a new party leader who can "handle the heat without melting".

The Opportunities Party advertises for new leader, eyes 2026 election

The Opportunities Party (Top) is seeking a new party leader, according to a recent public job ad.

Uploaded to the job search site Seek late last night, the ad, entitled “Political Party Leader”, gives a taste of what candidates could expect from the role.

“Feeling like everyday Kiwis get a raw deal from politics-as-usual?” the ad asks.

Whether a PhD holder, a builder, or a nurse, the party is seeking someone who can “handle the heat without melting”.

The prospective leader will need to be open-minded, considering different opinions “without taking disagreement personally”.