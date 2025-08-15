According to a Stuff report, Top’s campaign manager, Iain Lees-Galloway, emailed party members to announce the search.
“We’re looking for someone who is comfortable being front and centre without making everything about themselves.”
A spokesperson for Top told Stuff the ad’s humorous wording is "absolutely intentional”.
“We’re a different party, nothing like the ones in Parliament, and we want to attract different people to apply for the role.”
Top was founded by Kiwi philanthropist Gareth Morgan in 2016, a fairly controversial figure in New Zealand politics.
A self-declared cat hater, he campaigned for the extermination of domestic cats before becoming a politician.
He failed to win an electorate seat in his time as party leader and was at the centre of several contentious incidents.
During his 2017 electoral campaign, Morgan tweeted that Labour leader and eventual Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should prove she is “more than lipstick on a pig”.
The tweet caused internal tensions in the party, leading to Dr Jenny Condie’s resignation.
After Morgan eventually quit the party in 2019, Geoff Simmons led a similarly unsuccessful 2020 electoral campaign.
The last known Top leader is Raf Manji, who stepped down after the 2023 election.
The ad makes it clear the party plans to return in the upcoming 2026 election.
Top has never made it into Parliament, receiving less than the MMP threshold of 5% in the 2017, 2020, and 2023 elections.
The party won one local seat in 2022, when John Dennison was elected to the Featherston Community Board.