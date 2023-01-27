Voyager 2022 media awards
The interview: “Just watch me” Chris Hipkins on plan to win an election, Auckland and a Three Waters reset?

Claire Trevett
By
11 mins to read
Claire Trevett speaks to PM Chris Hipkins about a reset in some government policies, including Three Waters. Video / Mark Mitchell

“Just watch me,” new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says when asked how he would defy the fate of others who had become Prime Minister mid-term and gone on to lose the next election.

It is

