Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The Government’s action plans might actually be a good idea

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
There is no cure for Christopher Luxon's corporate vocabulary, but his idea of quarterly plans is a good thing. Photo / Dean Purcell

There is no cure for Christopher Luxon's corporate vocabulary, but his idea of quarterly plans is a good thing. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon marked the release of his Government’s first official quarterly plan yesterday by getting his flu jab with Health Minister Shane Reti.

He spent his weekly morning media round

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics