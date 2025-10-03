Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Te Pāti Māori’s internal tensions: Why party disputes are not unusual

Opinion by
Dr Areti Metuamate
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi dawn ceremony at Te Rerenga Wairau, in November last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi dawn ceremony at Te Rerenga Wairau, in November last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Despite internal tensions. Te Pāti Māori won six of the seven Māori electorates in 2023, representing more than 85% of voters on the Māori roll.
  • The party defeated Labour in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, showing strong support and organisation.
  • Te Pāti Māori faces scrutiny after Takuta Ferris’ posts and removing Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as whip.

The past few weeks have placed Te Pāti Māori under scrutiny, following Takuta Ferris’ social media posts and the decision to remove Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as party whip.

These events have led to commentary about instability within the party, but such dynamics are far from unusual in parliamentary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save