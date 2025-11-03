In a social media post yesterday, Tamihere accused Ferris and Kapa-Kingi of “greed, avarice and entitlement”, encouraging the pair to do the “honourable thing” and quit.
The MPs have not shied away from their public criticisms of the party; Kapa-Kingi saying her suspension has no legitimacy and Ferris supporting a vote of no confidence in Tamihere as president.
The chaos has prompted the National Iwi Chairs Forum to step in to help resolve the internal conflict. Spokesperson Bayden Barber is set to hold a meeting with Tamihere and party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer later today.
Speaking to RNZ, Tamihere said the party was “sending a message” by its suspension of Kapa-Kingi, but admitted it had failed to help build bridges within the party.
Asked whether he still wanted Ferris and Kapa-Kingi in Te Pāti Māori, Tamihere said: “Not if they continue to be rogue.”
More to come
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.