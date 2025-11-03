Iwi Chairs Forum, Bayden Barber on the key priorities from this week’s Iwi Chairs Forum - and how Māori leaders are responding to government direction on Treaty issues.

Te Pāti Māori to consider expelling two MPs ‘very shortly’ - party president

Te Pāti Māori’s president says the party will “very shortly” consider whether to expel MPs Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris.

President John Tamihere, speaking to RNZ this morning, said it would be a “conversation that the [party’s] national council will have very shortly” as to whether Te Pāti Māori’s MPs from Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Tonga will be expelled.

In a brief statement responding to Tamihere, Kapa-Kingi told the Herald: “Taitokerau will decide, not him.”

Ferris has been contacted for comment.

The escalation has followed weeks of turmoil for the party, which has included accusations of dictatorial leadership and assault, claims of overspending parliamentary budgets and the party voting to suspend Kapa-Kingi.