Te Pāti Māori split boosts Chris Hipkins as Labour steadies centre ground - Matthew Hooton

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Te Pāti Māori claims to uniquely represent Māori, but most Māori vote for other parties, mainly Labour.
  • Te Pāti Māori’s internal disputes are heading to court, potentially benefiting Labour leader Chris Hipkins.
  • Hipkins is focusing on a centrist strategy, emphasising fiscal control and limiting concessions to the Greens.

The great conceit of Te Pāti Māori is that it somehow uniquely represents Māori people. The truth is that it has never attracted support from more than a minority of Māori.

In the party vote, Te Pāti Māori’s (TPM’s) best result was in 2023, when it secured just

