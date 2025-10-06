Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere is batting away questions about the party's leadership. Photo / Mike Scott

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere is batting away questions about the party's leadership. Photo / Mike Scott

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere is batting away questions about the party’s leadership after a former ally accused the party of operating like a “dictatorship”.

Arriving at Parliament this morning, Tamihere told reporters the party would not answer “claims and allegations” and was focused on Tāmaki Makaurau this week, with new MP Oriini Kaipara set to be sworn in.

Toitū te Tiriti spokesman Eru Kapa-Kingi last week raised concerns about the party’s leadership style, saying it was “problematic” and “effectively a dictatorship model”.

Asked for his response, Tamihere paused and replied: “It’s a beautiful thing.”