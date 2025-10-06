Tamihere dismissed further questions, saying reporters should speak instead to Kapa-Kingi as “we’re here for other matters”.
“We don’t answer claims and allegations. We’re focused on Tāmaki Makaurau and we’re focused on [Hauraki-Waikato MP] Hana Maipi-Clarke.”
Maipi-Clarke was recently recognised by Time magazine as one of “the world’s most influential rising stars”.
Te Pāti Māori last week announced a planned “reset” for Thursday, following Kaipara’s maiden speech.
Tamihere said reporters would have to “come along on Thursday to find out” what that entailed.
Asked whether the party was disappointed these allegations were circulating during Kaipara’s first week, Tamihere responded: “What do you think?”
Tamihere also downplayed reports that Toitū te Tiriti had cut ties with Te Pāti Māori, saying the group had since “repudiated the statement”.
On Friday, Toitū te Tiriti posted a statement on social media, saying it was “maintaining independence from all political parties to ensure the kaupapa remains open to everyone”.
“This is not about ‘cutting ties,’ but about ensuring Mana Motuhake and independence for the kaupapa.
“Commentary circulating in the media beyond this reflects individual views, not the collective position of Toitū te Tiriti.”
In a statement issued last week, a Te Pāti Māori spokesperson said the party supported Toitū Te Tiriti’s independence.
“This was always our vision: that the kaupapa be carried and grown by the people themselves, not by any political party or individual.”
– RNZ