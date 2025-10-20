Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi has addressed the allegations prompted by her own party's release of several documents last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi is responding to allegations she overspent her budget after her own party released documents suggesting she was headed towards a $133,000 overspend.
Kapa-Kingi, who has refused to speak publicly about the matter, published a statement on social media this afternoon in which sheclaims the party had retracted its support of the Te Tai Tokerau MP receiving further funding for her work as party whip and on behalf of the late Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp.
Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere has been contacted for comment.
Kapa-Kingi’s comments follow Te Pāti Māori’s release last week of a series of documents amid its response to claims from Eru Kapa-Kingi, a former party vice-president and Mariameno’s son, that the party suffered from a dictatorial leadership style.
One of the documents the party released was an alleged letter from Parliamentary Service on August 1 this year raising concerns with Kapa-Kingi that her office was heading towards a $133,000 overspend of her budget and recommending “urgent action” to ensure staff were paid.
The letter listed a range of recommendations, including specifically cutting engagement with contractor Eru Kapa-Kingi/Tautoru. It asks whether a July invoice is expected, and “if so, why are we still engaging with Eru?”
The letter also recommended:
Bringing forward a 10% portion – or $50,000 – of the MP’s year three budget to cover staff costs to about mid-September;
Reducing casual staff hours to zero;
Stopping all travel for staff and reducing all staff pcard limits to $1;
Considering a restructure of staffing.
“If we don’t have a satisfactory resolution, this issue will be taken to the Speaker.”
Two days later, Tamihere appears to have emailed Mariameno regarding the “urgent requirement to resolve significant financial over-expenditure out of your Office”.
Kapa-Kingi did not address the overspend allegations when the documents were sent to party members on Monday night last week.
Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told the Herald the matter had been “resolved”, indicating funding meant for next year would be brought forward.
This afternoon, Kapa-Kingi released a statement online to address allegations made regarding her “conduct as an MP”.
She claimed the Te Tai Tokerau budget, used for costs incurred as an electorate MP such as employing staff, had “not ever been overspent”.
Kapa-Kingi then explained she had her budget adjusted to help Kemp amid Kemp’s battle with kidney disease, as well as extra work as the party’s whip, which she claimed was “encouraged” by the party.
“The leadership approved the payment of the first tranche of the work, indicating the arrangements were suitable and sufficient,” she said.
“It has taken some time to process and determine the most appropriate way to respond without also getting caught up in the unforgivable storm of the mainstream media or pulling away from the most important kaupapa on the ground.”
In the caption of her social media post, Kapa-Kingi said she “won’t be commenting any further on these matters. Time to get back to mahi for my people”.
