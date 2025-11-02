Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Te Pāti Māori electorate branch launches petition urging president John Tamihere to resign

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori has emailed members with serious allegations against Eru Kapa-Kingi and his mother, MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Video / Herald NOW

A petition that appears to have been created by members of Te Pāti Māori’s South Island electorate, Te Tai Tonga, is calling for the “immediate resignation” of party president John Tamihere.

It follows Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris speaking out against his own party last week, criticising the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save