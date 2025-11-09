Te Pāti Māori is about to front media following several months of turbulence that has effectively split the party into two factions.

The Herald understands the National Council of Te Pāti Māori held a meeting this past weekend to decide the future of the two MPs who have been in open dispute with the party, particularly its president John Tamihere, for nearly two months.

The Herald also understands MPs Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris faced expulsion.

The three options on the table at this weekend’s meeting included a warning, a suspension or expulsion from the party.

If the National Council decided to expel the MPs from the party, they would sit in Parliament as independents. At that point, the additional step of using the waka jumping law could be taken to expel both MPs from Parliament, triggering byelections in their electorates.

Tamihere is believed to have enough support on the National Council to have his way. The council includes himself, members of the executive (including his daughter Kiri Tamihere), the party co-leaders, and representatives of electorates.

Minutes of a meeting of the council on October 23, seen by the Herald, suggest the electorate representatives are on the side of taking action against Kapa-Kingi and Ferris.

According to the minutes of that meeting, the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate representative had it noted the party was “bleeding membership” because of negative media attention brought by Te Tai Tokerau, the northern electorate represented by Kapa-Kingi.

At that meeting, electorates were asked to vote on several resolutions, including the suspension of Kapa-Kingi, which passed with the support of all the electorates, bar Te Tai Tokerau, and Te Tai Tonga, the southern electorate represented by Ferris.

Kapa-Kingi’s own electorate representatives were unable to vote because the party successfully argued that it had “ceased to perform its duties and functions” in accordance with the party’s constitution”. The Te Tai Tonga electorate chose to abstain from voting.

Since then, it appears at least from the outside that Kapa-Kingi’s relationship with at least some factions of the party have deteriorated.

An expulsion would require the party to prove the MPs had breached the party constitution, or Kawa.

Kapa-Kingi is argued to have breached three of the constitution’s clauses: making disparaging remarks about the party to the media, overspending her Parliamentary budget, and not raising internal issues with the party president.

Ferris has argued to have breached two of the constitution’s clauses: making disparaging remarks to the media and not raising internal issues with the party president.

It is unclear, if the MPs were expelled, whether Te Pāti Māori would seek to use the waka jumping law to expel them from Parliament. Such a move would be difficult, because it would require proof that the proportionality of Parliament was disrupted by their continued presence.

It would also mean costly byelections in two of the country’s largest electorates. Te Tai Tokerau encompasses everything north of Auckland, and Te Tai Tonga is the country’s largest electorate by far, encompassing the entire South Island and Wellington.