Te Pāti Māori: Back on track or on another collision course? – Adam Pearse

Adam Pearse
Opinion by
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Adam Pearse is Deputy Political Editor for the New Zealand Herald based in the gallery in Wellington.

Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer abruptly left a media stand-up when asked about claims the party's leadership is akin to a dictatorship. Video / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Te Pāti Māori announced its reset on Thursday to a crowd of supporters in Parliament’s Grand Hall.
  • The party’s newest MP Oriini Kaipara gave her maiden speech.
  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins has previously said he didn’t believe Te Pāti Māori looked capable of governing.

It’s not often an MP is named one of the world’s most influential rising stars only for all the attention to surround their colleagues.

But such was Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke’s lot as she faded into the background of a tumultuous week for Te Pāti Māori’s five other

