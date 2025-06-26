Advertisement
Takutai Tarsh Kemp: Political battle lines fall as MPs mourn Te Pāti Māori politician

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Labour MP Peeni Henare receiving a hug from Speaker Gerry Brownlee after the tribute to Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parliament’s combative debating chamber descended into sorrow yesterday as MPs marked the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, who had died aged 50 early that morning.

Kemp had been battling kidney disease.

The six Te Pāti Māori seats in Parliament were empty as the party’s

Save

