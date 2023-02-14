With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. Photo / AP

With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. Photo / AP

New Zealand’s MPs have rallied behind the people of Syria and Turkey following the devastating earthquakes that have so far killed close to 40,000 people and displaced millions.

Leader of the House Grant Robertson put forward a motion today that the House “send its deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on 6 February”.

“And offer New Zealand’s continued aid and support to the international efforts to assist the people of Türkiye and Syria as they respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”

The motion was supported by all parties.

Robertson said the images were “heart-breaking” and thoughts were with communities there and the Turkish and Syrian communities in New Zealand.

“Watching these events unfold from afar must be unimaginably difficult. We are thinking of you, aroha nui.”

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said the scale of losses and damage seen evoked in those who directly experienced the Canterbury and Kaikōura earthquakes a “strong empathy for the suffering of so many people who are mourning the loss of what is sure to be near 40,000 people and who are trying to patch up their lives and see a future ahead of them”.

“We have at least some understanding of what they are going through, albeit on a much greater scale. We recognise the agony of distance that will be playing on the minds of Turkish and Syrian New Zealanders.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said there had been a “tragic and shocking loss of life” and he urged the Government to step up its response to the huge refugee crisis the disaster had generated.

“We ask that the response include the resettlement of victims, support for people in New Zealand whose families have been affected, the extension of visas of people from Türkiye and Syria onshore and an expanded refugee quota.

“We do acknowledge the humanitarian relief already provided by the Government and we would urge continued commitment beyond this.”

He said such humanitarian crises will be exacerbated by the effects of the climate crisis, and urged a “compassionate and urgent approach among all countries committed to human rights must begin now in response to this disaster”.

Act Party deputy leader Brooke Van Velden said their thoughts were with the people of Türkiye and Syria and those here with connections to them.

She said it was “hard to grasp” the enormity of the disaster affecting millions, many already vulnerable from the impacts of war.

“In Syria alone, some 5.3 million people may have been left homeless because of the earthquakes. That is more than our entire population, and it is truly hard to grasp that number.”

She said New Zealand needed to continue to play its part in global aid efforts.