Summer sickness: Government launches campaign to stop food poisoning

The Government is hoping to stop 100,000 Kiwis from giving themselves food poisoning at home each year by launching a food safety campaign ahead of the summer barbeque season.

And new research shows young men are being the riskiest with their food safety.

Food Safety Minister Ayesha Verrall said food poisoning was a "significant issue" in New Zealand but its danger was often not well understood.

"A recent study on consumer food safety behaviour and knowledge revealed most New Zealanders don't believe food poisoning can be deadly or create long-term, health consequences — and they do believe the food they cook at home is safer than the local takeaway or cafe," said Verrall.

Data from notified food-borne illnesses revealed there were 12,772 notified infections from food-borne illnesses in 2019 but experts at Food Safety believe many cases of food poisoning go unreported and the real number is about 200,000 cases a year.

And of those about 100,000 are believed to be caused by home-cooked food.

Director of food regulation at Food Safety, Paul Dansted, said they'd also recently commissioned a survey which indicated young males (18-29) were the most likely to be undertaking the riskiest food safety behaviours.

The lowest risk-takers were more likely to be 50-64.

The most common form of food poisoning is Campylobacter which is caused by the mishandling and under-cooking of raw chicken.

Verrall said while food poisoning for many Kiwis meant a few days' worth of an upset stomach, cramps, bloating or vomiting, others suffer severe forms food-borne illnesses through picking up harmful bacteria and viruses like Campylobacter, Norovirus, Salmonella, Listeria, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Bacillus cereus.

"This is especially true for young tamariki, our elderly community, pregnant mothers and Kiwis who suffer from other health issues," Verrall said.

Bellamy's co-owner Shaun Clouston shows Food Safety Minister Ayesha Verrall how to chop chicken. Photo / Amelia Wade

Verrall today launched a food safety awareness campaign ahead of summer barbecues and temperatures rising.

The heart of the campaign is to remind Kiwis about the "three Cs" - clean, cook and chill - when handling, cooking and storing raw meats such as poultry, to avoid getting sick and "paying the price".

The Government's food safety tips for Kiwis this summer:

• If in doubt, chuck it out.

• Wash your hands, not your chicken.

• Cook meat through, don't poison the crew.

• Know the rules, wash your kitchen tools.

Verrall launched the awareness campaign in the Beehive's restaurant, Bellamy's, with its co-owner Shaun Clouston.

Clouston said the most important thing was to wash your hands.

"And beers are for the chilly bin, not meat."