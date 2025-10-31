Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Stuart Nash texts with Invest NZ boss reveals claims of leak to media after controversial comments

&
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former Labour minister Stuart Nash has spoken at NZ First's annual conference and says he is waiting to see if the party wants him to run as an MP. Video / Mark Mitchell

Newly released text messages reveal former Labour Party minister Stuart Nash thanked the head of Invest NZ for “the option of getting f***** over with dignity” when a “deal” was struck after Nash was dumped from a trade trip for making controversial comments about women.

However, the texts show Nash,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save