Newly released text messages reveal former Labour Party minister Stuart Nash thanked the head of Invest NZ for “the option of getting f***** over with dignity” when a “deal” was struck after Nash was dumped from a trade trip for making controversial comments about women.
However, the texts show Nash,billed as a possible future New Zealand First candidate, later claimed a staffer from Invest NZ or New Zealand Trade and Enterprise tipped media off to Nash’s exclusion from the United States trip, which alarmed Invest NZ’s interim chief executive, who said he would investigate if he had more information.
It follows previous texts between Nash and Trade Minister Todd McClay, in which Nash told the minister his comments to the media about his exclusion were “pretty f****** amateur”.
Nash made no comment when contacted by the Herald.
In September, speaking to radio station The Platform, Nash was asked to define a woman, and he joked that a woman was a “person with a p***y and a pair of t**s”.
Around that time, Nash – who runs the consultancy Nash Kelly Global – had been set to join Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and other delegates on a trip to promote the Government’s new “golden visa” in several US cities.
Approached by RNZ about claims he was no longer on the trip, Nash said his attendance had been postponed after his 13-year-old son badly broke his leg.
However, McClay later revealed Nash had been removed after it was decided on September 11 that Nash’s “remarks about women would be an unwelcome distraction to the mission”.
Text messages released under the Official Information Act, published this month, showed Nash told McClay his comments were “pretty f****** amateur” and claimed a “deal” had been reached with Invest NZ interim chief executive Peter Chrisp over how Nash’s withdrawal from the trip would be communicated publicly.
Now, text messages between Nash and Chrisp, released under the Official Information Act, give insight into that deal.
After being called by Chrisp and informed of the decision on September 11, Nash texted Chrisp later that night to confirm he would “pull out” before criticising McClay.
“But I do think it is pretty outrageous and so weak of Todd. It is what it is. Thanks for the option of getting f***** over with dignity. Enjoy the wedding.”
Chrisp responded: “OK. All good. I will notify the team.”
On September 16, Nash texted Chrisp the explanation he had used to publicly explain his withdrawal, citing his son’s broken leg and adding that his wife was away from home.
“The broken leg and the wife away are both true – as is the delayed travel. If any media asks NZTE, say it’s for personal reasons,” Nash said to Chrisp.
“One day I will tell you my feelings about how this has played out. Not today though.”
Chrisp confirmed he had received Nash’s message.
Later that day, Nash expressed to Chrisp how his “extremely unfortunate attempt at humour that I obviously hugely regret” hadn’t made it into US media and was “now dead as a story” in New Zealand.
“The minister wishes Mr Nash well and has nothing further to add.”
In September, Nash was a guest speaker at NZ First’s annual convention. At the time, party leader Winston Peters said Nash would be a “seamless” addition to the party.
NZ First did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment about Nash’s texts with Chrisp.
Adam Pearse is the deputy political editor and part of the NZ Herald’s press gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.