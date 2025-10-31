Around that time, Nash – who runs the consultancy Nash Kelly Global – had been set to join Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and other delegates on a trip to promote the Government’s new “golden visa” in several US cities.

Approached by RNZ about claims he was no longer on the trip, Nash said his attendance had been postponed after his 13-year-old son badly broke his leg.

Trade Minister Todd McClay said Nash's inclusion on the trip would be a distraction. Photo / Marty Melville

However, McClay later revealed Nash had been removed after it was decided on September 11 that Nash’s “remarks about women would be an unwelcome distraction to the mission”.

Text messages released under the Official Information Act, published this month, showed Nash told McClay his comments were “pretty f****** amateur” and claimed a “deal” had been reached with Invest NZ interim chief executive Peter Chrisp over how Nash’s withdrawal from the trip would be communicated publicly.

Now, text messages between Nash and Chrisp, released under the Official Information Act, give insight into that deal.

After being called by Chrisp and informed of the decision on September 11, Nash texted Chrisp later that night to confirm he would “pull out” before criticising McClay.

“But I do think it is pretty outrageous and so weak of Todd. It is what it is. Thanks for the option of getting f***** over with dignity. Enjoy the wedding.”

Chrisp responded: “OK. All good. I will notify the team.”

Texts released under the OIA between Stuart Nash and Invest NZ boss Peter Chrisp. Photo / NZME

On September 16, Nash texted Chrisp the explanation he had used to publicly explain his withdrawal, citing his son’s broken leg and adding that his wife was away from home.

“The broken leg and the wife away are both true – as is the delayed travel. If any media asks NZTE, say it’s for personal reasons,” Nash said to Chrisp.

“One day I will tell you my feelings about how this has played out. Not today though.”

Chrisp confirmed he had received Nash’s message.

Later that day, Nash expressed to Chrisp how his “extremely unfortunate attempt at humour that I obviously hugely regret” hadn’t made it into US media and was “now dead as a story” in New Zealand.

Nash added he had cancelled interviews and meetings but had hoped to reschedule once he made it to the US. Further texts that day between the pair were redacted.

On September 18, Nash sent Chrisp a media request asking why he had been “dropped” from the US trip before asking Chrisp to intervene.

“Can you please ask your team to get their story right and stick to official lines! I’ve heard that this story came from Invest NZ,” Nash sent at 12.07pm.

Another message at 12.19pm from Nash was sent then deleted.

At 2.15pm, Chrisp responded, saying his claim was “not correct”.

“At no [point] have we indicated that u were ‘dropped’.”

Nash followed up with a message including McClay’s claim Nash would be a distraction, to which Chrisp said: “The minister’s office has clearly taken matters into their own hands.”

Chrisp then attempted to call Nash at 6.06pm but he didn’t pick up. Nash called Chrisp back shortly afterwards, the call lasting 55 seconds.

At 7.42pm that night, Nash told Chrisp he was unhappy with further media reporting about his withdrawal.

“Peter, I’ve just read the RNZ media slam: the lines would have come from the Invest NZ private [secretary] in useless McClay’s office. We had a deal. Really disappointing.

“I hope you are going to chastise the responsible person!”

Texts released under the OIA between Stuart Nash and Invest NZ boss Peter Chrisp. Photo / NZME

Chrisp didn’t respond, but a day later, Nash sent another text apologising if he had “come across as frustrated and curt” before noting the saga had been “pretty bruising”.

He then claimed knowledge of “someone from NZTE/Invest NZ” telling media to ask McClay’s office about his exclusion.

“Pretty disappointing [to be honest],” Nash said.

Chrisp responds 13 minutes later: “Hi Stuart. I understand your [frustration]. I would be extremely disappointed if a person from NZTE/Invest NZ gave that advice to a reporter.

“If I found out more details, I would investigate that. To be honest, I don’t think it would be correct, as only one person was in the loop who I know and trust.”

Asked whether Chrisp investigated the claim, an Invest NZ spokesperson said: “NZTE/Invest NZ did not tell reporters to ask the minister’s office about Nash’s exclusion.”

A spokesperson for McClay told the Herald the “reasons for Mr Nash’s exclusion from the delegation have been made public”.

“The minister wishes Mr Nash well and has nothing further to add.”

In September, Nash was a guest speaker at NZ First’s annual convention. At the time, party leader Winston Peters said Nash would be a “seamless” addition to the party.

NZ First did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment about Nash’s texts with Chrisp.

