Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Sophie Barker makes history as Dunedin’s second female mayor

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dunedin's new mayor Sophie Barker grew up in one of the cities most iconic locations, Larnach Castle. Image / File

Dunedin's new mayor Sophie Barker grew up in one of the cities most iconic locations, Larnach Castle. Image / File

From the city’s historic landmarks to its top civic office, Dunedin now has its 60th mayor, who is only the second woman to hold the role – and the first to have grown up in a castle.

Sophie Barker, 58, takes over from one-term mayor Jules Radich after a tightly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save