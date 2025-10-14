Built by businessman and former politician William Larnach on the picturesque Otago Peninsula, the castle was restored by Barker’s parents after they bought the rundown building in 1967.

“From a very young age, I was hosting visitors and helping build the business,” Barker said.

“We had nothing – smell of an oily rag – but I used to go out and promote the city to travel agents, even overseas. It gave me a deep appreciation for what we have here.”

She credited her upbringing at the castle with shaping her values and approach to leadership.

“Saving the castle, saving our heritage, taught me how to turn heritage into something positive for the city,” she said.

“My mother had the vision to save the castle, and I was lucky to have such a hardworking, visionary role model.”

Barker said her mother, Margaret Barker, has been a strong influence.

“She is an incredibly strong woman… she is a huge supporter and I think is very proud,” Barker said.

The only other female mayor of Dunedin, Sukhi Turner, served from 1995 to 2004.

Barker said she ensured Turner’s place is prominent on the mayoral chain to symbolise recognition of women’s contributions.

“It’s important for women to stand up, especially in public service where it can be challenging,” she said.

“And it’s a way to be a good role model for my daughter, to show that glass ceilings can be broken.”

Her life experiences have shaped her approach to leadership.

Barker has faced serious health challenges, including three brain operations in 16 months in her early 40s.

She almost died after contracting meningitis following the second operation and continues to carry a titanium plate and tube in her head.

“Going through those scary brain operations gave me a greater appreciation for life and resilience,” she said.

“It took putting one foot in front of the other and a lot of determination to become normal again.”

Her background in marketing and tourism has also informed her leadership style, with accessibility and transparency in government central to Barker’s agenda, she said.

“Local government can feel distant, but we deal with everything, from flushing the loo to driving on the roads,” she said.

She also plans to engage younger residents through social media platforms, such as TikTok, to explain council work and decisions.

“I’ve got my TikTok – not that everyone looks at TikTok, but I think there’s a lot more that we can do to get out and talk to people about what council does.”

Barker has confirmed Cherry Lucas, her long-time colleague and former deputy mayor, will continue in the role.

“We share the same values and I feel incredibly fortunate to have her having my back,” Barker said.

Since being confirmed in the top job on Sunday evening, Barker said she has already begun meetings with councillors to ensure each has a meaningful role in council decisions.

“The reason we all stood is that we love our city. We need to work together to make it a much better city for everyone,” she said.

Barker emphasised the importance of balancing Dunedin’s diverse communities, including students, creatives and long-term residents.

“We all have to live together. Students bring amazing vibrancy and I want my daughter, who is a university student, to have opportunities here and want to stay,” she said.

Her stated goal is a city that works for everyone, leaving no one behind.

Healthcare is a priority for Barker, who has long campaigned to protect Dunedin’s hospital services.

Her office offers a direct view of the hospital rebuild, which she says is her “No 1 issue” in the city.

Looking ahead, Barker said she hopes her tenure will be remembered for delivering tangible improvements and positioning Dunedin as an attractive city for young people.

“I’d like people to think I was a good mayor who did what she said she was going to do,” she said.

“It’s about setting up the city for the future so that we can thrive. For smaller cities like ours, it’s essential to work hard to maintain investment, liveability and infrastructure.”

