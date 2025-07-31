Solomon Islands PM Jeremiah Manele welcomed to Parliament with guard of honour
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his wife Amanda and Speaker Gerry Brownlee during the Ceremony of Welcome for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele was welcomed to Parliament this morning with a military guard of honour and pōwhiri.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his wife Amanda and Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee met Manele and his entourage on the Parliamentary forecourt.
A short pōwhiri was followed by
a military guard of honour and performance from the brass band.