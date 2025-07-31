Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his wife Amanda and Speaker Gerry Brownlee during the Ceremony of Welcome for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Solomon Islands PM Jeremiah Manele welcomed to Parliament with guard of honour

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his wife Amanda and Speaker Gerry Brownlee during the Ceremony of Welcome for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele was welcomed to Parliament this morning with a military guard of honour and pōwhiri.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his wife Amanda and Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee met Manele and his entourage on the Parliamentary forecourt.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele is escorted by Prime Minister Chroistopher Luxon during his official welcome at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele inspecting the Guard of Honour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A short pōwhiri was followed by a military guard of honour and performance from the brass band.