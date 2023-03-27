Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Simon Wilson: Mayor Wayne Brown’s finger to the rest of the country

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer
7 mins to read
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION:

Wayne Brown stuck a finger up at the entire rest of the country last week. On our behalf.

The mayor withdrew the Auckland Council from Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). The vote was 10:10.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics