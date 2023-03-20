Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Simon Wilson: Time to stop this obsession with cycleways

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown riding on Great North Rd over the weekend. Photo / Alex Robertson

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown riding on Great North Rd over the weekend. Photo / Alex Robertson

OPINION:

A woman told a meeting of the Auckland Council last week that “as a car driver on K Rd” she was upset that she didn’t have “any wiggle room”. She blamed the bike lanes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics