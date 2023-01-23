Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Simon Wilson: Chippy vs the donors de Luxe

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington on Saturday. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington on Saturday. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

They chose Chippy. It was not a surprise: Chris Hipkins was the minister perceived to have the safest pair of hands. But being a good performer in the second tier isn’t the same thing as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics