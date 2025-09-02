Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Shipbuilder selected for two new Cook Strait ferries

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins comment on the Interislander ferries. Video / Mark Mitchell

A supplier has been chosen to build two new inter-island ferries to replace the plagued and aging Interislander models.

However, Rail Minister Winston Peters won’t reveal who the supplier is until the “contracts are signed”.

Peters this morning confirmed Ferry Holdings, the Crown company set up to buy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save