Shipbuilder selected for two new Cook Strait ferries

“The shipyard will be named once the contracts are signed, and we thank the other five shipyards for their competitive engagement throughout this process.
“In a few short months, we will show the taxpayer exactly how we have saved them billions by returning to the no-nonsense ferry replacement solution that was supposed to happen in 2020 but was so wantonly disregarded between 2021 and 2023.”
The replacement of the aging Interislander ferries has been a political football for years and ramped up when the current Government cancelled Labour’s replacement plan, named the iRex project, claiming it would cost $3-4 billion.
In August, KiwiRail settled with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, who had the iRex contract, with a $144 million final payment following the project’s cancellation.
