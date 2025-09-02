Shipbuilder selected for two new Cook Strait ferries

A supplier has been chosen to build two new inter-island ferries to replace the plagued and aging Interislander models.

However, Rail Minister Winston Peters won’t reveal who the supplier is until the “contracts are signed”.

Peters this morning confirmed Ferry Holdings, the Crown company set up to buy two new Cook Strait ferries, had now signed a letter of intent with a preferred ship builder to begin the last stage of negotiations, having completed a closed tender process with six shipyards.

Peters said the shipbuilder and Ferry Holdings had agreed a fixed price and confirmed a 2029 completion in building two 200m-long ferries with road and rail decks, capable of transporting 1500 passengers alongside 2.4km of lanes for trucks, cars and 40 rail wagons.

“The letter of intent is a key milestone in any procurement process as it means the two parties are on the same page for the deal and can now iron out the technical points before signing later this year,” he said.