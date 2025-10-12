“But more recently, I’ve been a great admirer of Winston [Peters]... Given the opportunity and perhaps when the old man, my father, has finished his time in Parliament, most certainly I’d be ready to step up to the plate.”

Jones first entered Parliament in 2005 with Labour and joined New Zealand First as an MP in 2017.

He is currently the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Minister for Regional Development and Minister for Resources.

Kleskovic said he was happy to follow in his father’s footsteps when he called it a day.

Despite a provisional loss in election results so far for his ward, Kleskovic had not lost hope.

“The suspense is killing me, and I’ll tell you how I feel on 17 October when all the Friday and Saturday votes have been counted and all the special votes have been counted.”

On whether he liked his chances: “God loves a trier.”

Kleskovic told the Herald he spent yesterday recording a segment at 90 Mile Beach on how the iwi were trying to transition land and diversify their portfolio to generate greater returns.

“It was a pleasant distraction from the results.”

He thanked everyone who supported and voted for him in the local body elections.

“When the issues that others weren’t strong enough to get across the line, the majority of the time it was myself who was called on to really get those things through.”

