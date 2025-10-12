Penetaui Kleskovic, son of MP Shane Jones, wants to move into national politics and follow in his father’s footsteps with New Zealand First.
Kleskovic, also the Te Aupōuri iwi general manager, was running for re-election in the Far North District Council Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward. Based on provisionalresults, he would miss out on holding his seat.
This afternoon he told the Herald that over the next six months he would talk to those near to him and carve out a plan to get into national politics.
“I always knew as a kid that if I was going to be judged, I didn’t only want it to be by Maori, I wanted it to be judged by five million Kiwis.”
He described himself as a “great supporter of New Zealand First” who grew up following the Labour Party.
“But more recently, I’ve been a great admirer of Winston [Peters]... Given the opportunity and perhaps when the old man, my father, has finished his time in Parliament, most certainly I’d be ready to step up to the plate.”
Jones first entered Parliament in 2005 with Labour and joined New Zealand First as an MP in 2017.
He is currently the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Minister for Regional Development and Minister for Resources.