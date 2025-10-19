A new charter school focused on sport will partner with the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy. Photo / Photosport

School for athletes: New sport-focused charter school to open next year

A new sport-focused charter school designed to help young athletes “ignite a professional career” will open its doors next year.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour today announced the New Zealand Performance Academy Aotearoa charter school for football and rugby athletes will begin from term 1 next year.

The school will be based at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt, teaching what Seymour described as a “nationally recognised curriculum and world-class athletic development”.

It will initially provide training in football and rugby, partnering with the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy. Seymour said other sports would be added over time, based on student needs.

“The school will serve students with serious sporting aspirations, giving them the skills to ignite a professional career, while ensuring they get the academic education all students need,” Seymour said.