Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

School for athletes: New sport-focused charter school to open next year

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A new charter school focused on sport will partner with the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy. Photo / Photosport

A new charter school focused on sport will partner with the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy. Photo / Photosport

A new sport-focused charter school designed to help young athletes “ignite a professional career” will open its doors next year.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour today announced the New Zealand Performance Academy Aotearoa charter school for football and rugby athletes will begin from term 1 next year.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save