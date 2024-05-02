Voyager 2023 media awards
School cellphone ban: How bans in other countries have worked, Ministry of Education advice revealed

Azaria Howell
By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford visit Manurewa Intermediate School last Friday. Photo / Jason Dorday

At the start of the week, students were told to put their cellphones away in class, as the Government’s cellphone ban took full effect across the country. The Herald can reveal the advice Ministry of Education gave the Government over the policy, and how similar tactics have played out across the ditch and beyond.

What is New Zealand’s school cellphone ban?

How many other countries have introduced similar bans? Have they been effective?

