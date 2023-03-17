Voyager 2022 media awards
Sacking Stuart Nash was the easy option for PM Chris Hipkins. Why didn’t he take it?

Claire Trevett
4 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins demotes Stuart Nash to the lowest Cabinet ranking. Video / Mark Mitchell

So it is that Stuart Nash finds himself on the final, final warning, having already been on what many thought was already his final warning.

And that is fair enough.

The discovery of a third

