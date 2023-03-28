Chris Hipkins has announced that ex-Police Minister Stuart Nash will be stripped of all his cabinet portfolios after a new scandal has emerged. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was getting further advice about sacked minister Stuart Nash and appropriate consequences for his transgressions and he would give an update on that by lunchtime today.

Nash said he will not quit as an MP early to force a byelection in his Napier electorate, and has hosed down speculation he might leap to NZ First, saying he was “Labour to the core.”

Speaking to the NZ Herald this morning for the first time since his sacking last night, Nash said he would put up a post on social media to clarify his intentions later this morning.

“The only thing I will say is I will not leave and create a byelection - there will be no byelection in Napier”

Asked if he would contest the 2023 election, he said he would have those conversations with his wife and Labour.

He also hosed down speculation he might jump to NZ First - he is close to both Shane Jones and Winston Peters.

Nash said he had had a “long conversation” with Shane Jones last night but he had not been offered a place in NZ First.

“I’m Labour to the core - always have been always will be, Nashes have been for a long, long, long, long time,” Nash said..

Asked about Nash’s future, Hipkins said being dismissed as a minister was not a standard he wanted to set for then being dismissed as an MP as well.

People of Napier deserved representation at the moment, Hipkins said.

Hipkins said he understood that former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was not aware of Nash’s emails to donors.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there are various OIAs in about Police dealings with Nash. He said he has been “generally comfortable” with his interactions with Nash.

He said he did not feel the need to kick up any issues to a ministerial level.

He said he had not raised any concerns about conversations with Nash.

“In all my dealings with Nash I found him to be passionate about policing and professional in his dealings.”

Hipkins has spent the morning at Trentham, looking at the police tactical response model alongside Police Minister Ginny Andersen and Coster.

However, the subject of Nash is set to dominate his media appearance.

Hipkins announced he had sacked Nash last night after Stuff revealed Nash had emailed two of his donors - Troy Bowker and Greg Loveridge - to update them on Cabinet discussions around a rent relief scheme during Covid-19.

Hipkins said it was a breach of Cabinet collectivity and confidentiality. Nash was already on his final warning after a string of scandals before the latest misstep came to light, but Hipkins said the most recent scandal was “inexcusable” and this incident alone would have seen Nash sacked.

Bowker had donated $10,000 to Nash for the 2020 campaign, Loveridge had donated $5000 via a company, GRL Holdings.

Both men, who Hipkins said had done nothing wrong, were also involved in the property industry.

“They are also commercial property owners who had an interest in the Cabinet decision.

“That crosses a line that is totally unacceptable to me,” Hipkins said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Nash should leave Parliament altogether as a result of the email.

National MP Mark Mitchell, who hosted a radio segment with Nash for years and played alongside him in the Parliament rugby team, said this morning he wasn’t surprised by the revelations last night.

“There’s the old saying where there’s smoke there’s fire,” Mitchell said.

“I do have sympathy for Stuart but at the end of the day he is a Cabinet minister and he obviously is bound by Cabinet rules and he kept on breaking those.”

Mitchell said questions needed to be asked to Hipkins on whether this was an isolated incident.

“Has it been a wider pattern of behaviour? Because like I said to you when that first incident happened it became pretty obvious that even Chris Hipkins did not understand how serious it was.”

Mitchell said when Nash’s original scandal appeared he waited to see whether he’d publicly apologise.

“But he didn’t do that he doubled down on it so what it clearly signalled to everyone is that there is no self-awareness.”



