Napier MP Stuart Nash sent a message to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster which appears to contradict Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' comments regarding crime in cyclone-hit communities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A text message between sacked Police Minister Stuart Nash and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster stressing the need for more police resources in cyclone-ravaged Hawke’s Bay contradicted Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who was playing down the level of crime occurring.

Nash’s February message also urged Coster, and presumably the Eastern District commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, to gather Hawke’s Bay gang leaders and “bang their bloody heads together” likely regarding cyclone-related crime - a request Nash said was made “not as police minister”, despite him holding the portfolio at the time.

The message was released to the Herald under the Official Information Act as part of a request for messages between Coster and ministers or MPs.

Nash, the MP for Napier, relinquished the police portfolio and was later sacked as a Cabinet minister earlier this year following several breaches of the Cabinet Manual.

The breaches included a 2021 conversation with Coster, during which he asked Coster whether police would appeal a court decision. Nash was not Police Minister at the time.

The message released today was sent by Nash to Coster and another person referenced as “Jeanette” - likely to be Eastern District commander Superintendent Jeanette Park - on Sunday, February 19.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's messages to ministers and MPs were released in an OIA request. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That was five days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand, causing devastation across regions including Hawke’s Bay and prompted reports of looting from damaged properties.

Nash’s message to Coster and Park concerned two “suggestions” that could be acted upon to “quickly hold on to the hearts and minds of this community”.

Nash wrote the suggestions were made “not as police minister”, despite him holding the portfolio at the time.

The first idea was deploying more police officers to the region, in addition to those already committed to assisting in the cyclone response.

The second was to “dispatch Wally” - presumed to be Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha - to sit down with gang leaders and “bang their bloody heads together and get them to stop this s***”.

Rumours of gang members carrying out crime in cyclone-hit areas were widespread at the time, however, police never confirmed the level of gangs’ involvement.

Nash said the matter was “pretty serious”, claiming “security and policing” were the top concerns at a local business leaders meeting.

Coster made a brief response: “Hi Minister. I’ll call you now.”

On February 20, the day after Nash’s text, Hipkins accused National and Act of promoting unsubstantiated rumours regarding the level of crime in Hawke’s Bay, saying “any suggestion that things are out of control is just wrong.

“Amplifying those kinds of rumours isn’t helpful, and it doesn’t help police do their jobs,” he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was quick to downplay rumours of widespread looting after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins did acknowledge the anxiety cyclone-hit communities were feeling, but expressed his confidence in the police’s ability to address crime in those areas.

Other messages in the OIA response were Coster’s message to Nash when the latter relinquished the police portfolio.

“Hi Minister. I hope you’re doing okay. We’ll be very sorry to lose you. Will look forward to connecting at the right time. Kind regards Andy.”

Nash responded: “Thanks Andy. Much appreciated. A brutal game sometimes, but it is what it is. I love the police portfolio because I think your men and women are awesome!!”

Also included was Coster’s message to Jacinda Ardern after she announced her resignation as Prime Minister in which he thanked her for her “incredible service and sacrifice” and congratulated her on a “courageous decision”. He also urged her not to reply to the message sent on January 19.

The following day, Ardern did respond by thanking Coster for his “tireless work in a difficult job”.