Sacked Cabinet minister Stuart Nash’s new corporate gig revealed

Former Cabinet minister Stuart Nash has landed a job at an international recruitment firm.

The Napier MP announced his departure from politics earlier this year after a tumultuous few months in which he was stripped of his ministerial portfolios following a string of scandals.

These included leaking confidential Cabinet information to donors, criticising a judge’s sentencing and referencing a prior conversation with his “mate” the Police Commissioner to ask “surely you are going to appeal?” in a Newstalk ZB interview.

Nash confirmed to ZB PLUS on Wednesday that he will join Robert Walters as commercial director reporting to Shay Peters, who is the head of the New Zealand and Australian business.

The pair will be based in Wellington.

The agency, which didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from ZB PLUS, is a supplier under the All of Government (AoG) Recruitment Services Panel and accordingly has been heavily involved in the recruitment of contractors and employees to a number of government ministries.

It’s understood Nash will join after the October 14 election.

During his 12 years as Labour MP he spent six years round the Cabinet table, and held portfolios including police, economic development, forestry and tourism.

During his exit interview with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, Nash said he was leaving politics with his “head held up high.

“It’s time to go.”

On the day of that interview, Nash said his new job was set to be revealed later that day. He wouldn’t disclose what the job was at the time, instead saying it was a “very good company”.

Nash said he and his wife, Sarah, sat down and listed companies they would want to work for “whose values aligned with mine and had an international flavour.

“It had to be something I could get passionate about and there were about five or six companies.”

“I’m really looking forward to it. The CEO is a fantastic guy, the company promotes excellence . . . and allows me to leverage off my networks,” he told Mike Hosking in August.

In giving his final speech as an MP before he retired from politics, Nash thanked “a group of exceptional mates” for their financial support of his campaigns. It was Nash’s communication with donors that was the final straw for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who kicked Nash out of Cabinet and stripped him of his ministerial portfolios in March.

Nash had already been re-selected as Labour’s Napier candidate for the election when he announced his retirement.

He was replaced by Mark Hutchinson and is going up against National’s Katie Nimon, who stood against Nash in the 2020 election and lost by 5856 votes.

A Taxpayers Union-Curia poll from August had Nimon out in front on 37 per cent with Hutchinson on 28 per cent, with 18 per cent undecided.