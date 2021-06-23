Rotorua's seven deputy chief executives: Formal call on independent review next week

Rotorua Lakes councillor Peter Bentley. Photo / File

A formal call for an independent review of Rotorua Lakes Council will be made at its next council meeting.

It follows last week's revelation the council had appointed seven deputy chief executives, with pay rises totalling about $28,000 for two.

Pressure is mounting on the council, as National Party Local Government spokesman Christopher Luxon also waded into the debate, saying seven deputy chief executives "does feel over the top".

This week Rotorua Lakes councillor Peter Bentley issued a notice of motion for the council to consider an independent review at its next meeting, scheduled for June 28.

Councillor Raj Kumar has seconded the motion.

Bentley, who last week called for government intervention into the council, said the review should be conducted by "an experienced, independent, impartial person of integrity", suggesting Peter Winder, who oversaw reviews at Tauranga City Council and Wellington City Council.

"There is a lot of chatter in the public arena about this council's direction and if we are on the right track then an independent review will confirm this and quieten the chatter.

"The review could also come up with suggestions to improve our future direction.

"Whatever the outcome, the review will improve the confidence of our ratepayers."

On Tuesday, leadership and democracy deputy chief executive Oonagh Hopkins said the council had responded to Bentley to acknowledge receipt of his motion, but it contained "a couple of procedural matters we need to work through".

Leadership and democracy deputy chief executive Oonagh Hopkins. Photo / File

On Monday Luxon - a former Air New Zealand chief executive - told Local Democracy Reporting that given a slated 9 per cent average rates rise, Rotorua residents "should rightly expect sound, justified decision-making and spending from their council".

"I can see why so many ratepayers are concerned that the council is appointing seven deputy chief executive officers – it does feel over the top.

"Before the [Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta] steps in, the council has a number of options, including the ability to bring in an independent review if there is growing ratepayer concern.

"It's very important ratepayers can have confidence in their council."

The council declined to comment in response to Luxon's comments.

National Party Local Government spokesman Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last week Nanaia Mahuta poured water on government intervention, stating there was a "high bar" for that to happen.

Out of 70 district and regional councils in New Zealand, 10 had a deputy chief executive.

Those with deputy chief executives included Auckland City Council, Hamilton City Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Rotorua Lakes Council was the only council with more than one deputy chief executive. For seven councils, information on executive leadership teams was unclear.

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi has also been approached for comment.