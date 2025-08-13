Advertisement
Recognition of Palestine - NZ weighs decision amid global pressure

Audrey Young
Coalition partners: Act leader David Seymour, Prime Minister and National leader Christopher Luxon, and Foreign Minister and NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • The NZ Government will consider formal recognition of Palestinian statehood over the next six weeks.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says it is a complex question.
  • The Government comprises three disparate parties with their own views.

Would recognising Palestine be rewarding terrorism by Hamas?

That was the first question thrown at Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at his press conference on Monday after it was announced New Zealand was considering doing so.

It has also been thrown at critics of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since Monday,

