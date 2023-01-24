Jacinda Ardern's last public outing as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā. Video / Mark Mitchell

It was scenes reminiscent of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s early days in the job at Rātana on Tuesday as she was farewelled by crowds of adoring fans - hugs, hongi, selfies and all.

The contrast with the misogynistic hate and vitriol that marked the end of her tenure and has dominated political discourse since her shock resignation last Thursday couldn’t have been greater from inside the traditional Labour hamlet that is Rātana.

But there were signals that Labour should not take the historical support for granted, with a large contingent from Te Pāti Māori present and gearing up to dish out major challenges in the Māori electorates this year.

Co-governance meanwhile looks set to dominate the political agenda as Rātana leaders challenged National not to “be afraid” of sharing power with Māori and the Labour Government not to pull back on its current trajectory.

The three-day Rātana religious festival began on Monday and culminates on the birthday of the church’s late founder, Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana, on January 25.

The middle or politicians day is often referred to as the start of the political year - especially in an election year - where promises are made, tones set, and Māori from across the country make clear their views.

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis and their MPs are welcomed on Rātana Pa Marae alongside Te Pāti Māori, co-leader Rawiri Waititi on the right. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon impressed initially in his first visit, beginning his speech in te reo Māori.

But despite Rātana being known for not focusing on the politics, Luxon launched into a strong attack on the Labour Government in his speech, covering everything from the economy to bureaucrats.

He then raised a further few eyebrows from Māori leaders after he spent much of his speech attacking co-governance.

Luxon said while there were some arrangements where Māori control worked, such as Whānau Ora and in charter schools, National would never support it in the delivery of public services.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Luxon, given Rātana’s historic ties to Labour dating back to 1936.

However, it didn’t help that his words came just after a challenge from Kingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa that National “not be afraid of co-governance”.

“We welcome you to not be afraid of losing power.”

Papa did pay credit to National’s Māori MPs, including recently-elected Tama Pōtaka.

Speaking to media afterwards, Luxon doubled down on his comments, while also arguing his party was not responsible for creating fear of the concept - as alleged by the Labour Party.

An emotional Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It was a solid debut for Chris Hipkins in his role as Labour leader, delivering a speech that spoke to the heart of Rātana and its close ties to his party.

Like Luxon, he also spoke of the need to improve his te reo.

Hipkins, who officially takes over from Ardern as Prime Minister on Wednesday, said he had been coming to Rātana for nearly 20 years, the first time in 2004 when Helen Clark was Prime Minister.

He said he had come not to speak then but to listen, and be part of the celebration.

He spoke of the story connecting the Rātana founder with Michael Joseph Savage, and the four gifts he gave the then Labour Prime Minister.

He also did well to steal at least some attention from Ardern, the clear focus of attention.

On co-governance, Hipkins had earlier signalled New Zealanders were “confused” about what the term meant and stated the Government needed to articulate its intentions more clearly.

At Rātana, he told those gathered his was a Government that would always be focused on “unity” and called out those politicians who used it to stoke fear.

However, it was Ardern who - predictably - stole the show.

In her last role as Prime Minister, she fronted the Government contingent - which included Green MPs - on to Rātana one last time, tearful as she took her honoured seat among Rātana mōrehu.

Ardern said it was special and symbolic to be at Rātana for her last event as Prime Minister. Rātana in 2018 was her first public outing after announcing she was pregnant and was where Māori had gifted her daughter the name Waru - a synergy not lost on many of those gathered.

“Firstly, if you’re going to leave, I say leave with a brass band. And if you are going to leave with a brass band, leave with a brass band from Rātana.”

She then paid homage to her colleagues, saying to the crowd they are “in the best of hands”.

Ardern said her overwhelming experience in the job had been one of “love, empathy and kindness”.

“That is what the majority of New Zealand has shown to me.”

Speaking to reporters earlier she stayed away from politics, saying that was now the job of “my friend Chippy”.

Papa referenced Ardern’s comment at Waitangi for Māori to judge her on her record, and went on to thank her for genuine attempts to engage with Māori.

He said the attacks on families because of their lives in politics were unacceptable.

“We say to you over the last five years, your efforts have been very very welcome and we wish you well as you go into the future.”

He also referenced how no Māori caucus members were selected for the top jobs saying it was necessary for Māori to be involved in growing the next leader when one was required. “It’s about succession planning”.

“We say farewell to you Prime Minister, we wish you well. Whether Aotearoa is gearing up for the war of the Chrises, whether it’s blue or red, the Treaty must ring true.”







