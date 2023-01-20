Jacinda Ardern says she has 'slept well for the first time in a long time' and has no regrets after her shock decision to step down as Prime Minister.

The frontrunner to become the new Prime Minister and Labour leader could be known as early as Saturday morning and made official by Sunday.

Labour has set a deadline of 9am Saturday for nominations to take over the role made vacant through Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, announced Thursday.

If only one name is put forward, they will be announced publicly, however, they will still need to secure the support of two-thirds of the Labour caucus when it meets at 1pm Sunday, or at least 43 votes, to be confirmed leader.

As of Friday, there had been little progress in determining who would be putting their name forward, largely due to Labour’s caucus rules that prohibit MPs from declaring their intentions publicly.

Pundits are picking senior minister Chris Hipkins, with sources telling the Herald there is a push to unite support behind him.

An MP since 2008 he has also held high-profile roles in Ardern’s government including the Covid-19 response. He has not ruled out running despite being asked multiple times.

Hipkins told reporters at Wellington Airport he was “involved in conversations with my colleagues about making sure that we make a good, sound decision about who should be the leader of the party”.

Contenders for Labour leader? Kiri Allan, Chris Hipkins, Michael Wood and Megan Woods.

He said there was “no fight going on” and they were focused on unity and coming together behind one candidate.

Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood has also not ruled out going for the top job.

Speaking in Napier on Friday, Wood said he was a “team player”.

“We’ve all agreed that we’ll do this as an internal team process. I don’t think that politicians ever do themselves or their parties, or the country any favours by playing these things out in public.

“I think there’s a strong will for us to build consensus, to be united and have a leader that we all back to make progress for New Zealand.”

Justice Minister Kiri Allan, long-tipped as a future leader, has gone to ground since speaking to media on Thursday when she did not explicitly rule out running either.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has not commented further since Thursday, however, commentators don’t expect her to put her name forward as leader.

Meanwhile, senior ministers who have indicated they are not putting their hand up include Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, Phil Twyford, Megan Woods, and Willie Jackson.

The one new name entering the mix on Friday was Social Development Minister and Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni, in a potential deputy role.

Labour’s Māori caucus of 14 MPs meanwhile has indicated they’d like to be represented, either as leader or deputy.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Lady Tureiti Moxon. Photo / Supplied

Davis said it was “obvious” that he, the Māori caucus and Labour’s Māori supporters would like to see one of their Māori MPs promoted.

They and the Pacific caucus, of 9 MPs, will be meeting separately on Saturday to decide who to back and on which terms.

It is expected behind the scenes there will be a lot of jockeying among MPs as to who to support, with other factors at play being the gender balance of the leadership duo and geography, with a desire to have Auckland, the country’s largest population centre, represented in some form.

Ardern appeared relieved on Friday when speaking to reporters while acknowledging the move to step down was “tinged with sadness”.

She said she’d “slept well for the first time in a long time”.

“I of course feel sad, but also I do have a sense of relief.”

Ardern planned to go home for a few days and get ready for time in Wellington.

“The focus for the team is selecting a new leader of the Labour Party and therefore a new Prime Minister for New Zealand. It’s an incredibly important decision and the team is very focused on it.”

Ardern said she had not considered calling a snap election while considering her future.





She said the normal practice when a Prime Minister decided to step down was to have a transition.

“Everything I’ve seen from the caucus [is that] caucus are very determined to make that decision on Sunday and get on with the job.”

Asked about the misogyny many commentators say she had faced, Ardern said that played no role in her decision to stand down.

“And my strong message to women in leadership and girls who may be considering leadership in the future, this is a place where the foundation has been laid long before me to make it possible for us to be in these roles in a way that in the past it just wasn’t [possible] ... you can have a family and be in these roles, you can lead in your own style.”

Ardern on Friday also received many messages from global leaders and public figures.

US President Joe Biden praised her leadership, saying her role in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also paid tribute to Ardern as a “forward-looking, global leader who has inspired millions around the world”.

Ardern confirmed she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since her decision to resign: “He’s become a friend and I respect him greatly. So I sent him a message. We had a quick conversation afterwards yesterday and he only had words of kindness.”

Labour’s chief whip Duncan Webb said MPs had until 9am on Saturday to nominate someone to be leader. Each nomination required 10 per cent of the caucus - 7 MPs - to support them.

If there is just one candidate their name will be announced, but they will still need the endorsement of caucus come Sunday.

If there is more than one nominee, Labour will announce that multiple names are in the ballot but not say what those names are.

If the party can’t decide a clear winner on Sunday, caucus has until Thursday to continue the process. Failing that, it will go to the wider Labour Party membership.



































