Associate Health Minister David Seymour. Photo / Marty Melville

The Government will introduce faster approval times for medicines that meet its “Rule of Two”, associate Health Minister David Seymour announced today.

Seymour said Cabinet has agreed to allow Medsafe to give the green light to these medicines in under 30 days or less.

The Rule of Two refers to medicines that have gained approval from two recognised jurisdictions.

The policy would start with the main countries Medsafe currently recognises, which are Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore and Switzerland, Seymour said.

The changes will be in action by 2026, he said.