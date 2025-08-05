Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Probe into 11-year-old girl mistaken for woman, restrained and injected with antipsychotics delayed until December

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The incident arose after police were called to Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton on March 9 this year when a person described as a woman in her 20s was seen climbing on to the railings. Photo / NZME

The incident arose after police were called to Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton on March 9 this year when a person described as a woman in her 20s was seen climbing on to the railings. Photo / NZME

A Health NZ Te Whatu Ora inquiry into the “traumatic experience” of an 11-year-old girl who was handcuffed, restrained at a mental health facility and injected with antipsychotic drugs, has had its reporting date delayed to December.

The review was initially expected to return findings today, August 5.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save