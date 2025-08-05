The incident arose after police were called to Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton on March 9 this year when a person described as a woman in her 20s was seen climbing on to the railings. Photo / NZME
A Health NZ Te Whatu Ora inquiry into the “traumatic experience” of an 11-year-old girl who was handcuffed, restrained at a mental health facility and injected with antipsychotic drugs, has had its reporting date delayed to December.
The review was initially expected to return findings today, August 5.
Theincident involved an 11-year-old girl taken by police to a mental health facility and injected with two doses of antipsychotic drugs after she was wrongly identified as a missing patient in her 20s. The Herald understands the girl is autistic and non-verbal.
Health NZ has apologised for the “traumatic experience” and launched an internal investigation into the incident in Hamilton, including “any medication or treatment given” to the young girl, while police say they acted in the best interests of keeping someone safe.
Health NZ’s director of mental health Dr John Cranshaw instigated a section 95 inquiry under the Mental Health Act this year. This is a more powerful tool than the internal investigation.
In an update on Tuesday, Health NZ confirmed the inquiry’s report was now expected by December.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “David Niven, district inspector of mental health and lead on this inquiry, has requested an extension after recognising the need for additional time to conduct a thorough investigation and deliver a well-considered response.
“The ministry considered the request reasonable and agreed with the request.”
Under the Mental Health Act, a district inspector has the ability to conduct an inquiry into any breach of the act, the duties of anyone employed by a hospital or service, or any other matters they or the director of mental health sees fit.
These inquiries are powerful tools because the district inspector has the same powers and authority as a Commission of Inquiry.
An inquiry would result in the inspector making recommendations to improve the service or wider sector.
The terms of reference for the inquiry require the investigation to look at how the girl was misidentified, the restrictive practices that were used on her and the medication she was treated with.