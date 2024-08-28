The Committee noted that Standing Order 116 states that “matters awaiting or under adjudication in, or suppressed by an order of, any New Zealand court may not be referred to in any motion, debate, or question (including a supplementary question)”.

However, the Committee also noted Standing Order 116 is “subject to the discretion of the Speaker”. If an MP wished to call on the Speaker’s judgement in order to raise a matter before the courts they needed to “give written notice to the Speaker of their intention”.

“If a member follows this process, then there is a pathway for such information to be discussed in the House,” the Committee said.

An earlier Privileges Committee had considered what to do about the conflict between freedom of speech and court orders. The Standing Orders Committee, which reviews the rules of Parliament, said that “members wishing to discuss matters that are before a court [should] inform the Speaker in writing before raising the matter in the House”.

“The Speaker could then advise the member, and the Speaker would be in an informed position to deal with the matter immediately in the House if the member proceeded to raise a matter contrary to the Speaker’s advice,” the report said.

In this situation, Waititi did not provide written notice to the Speaker. The committee noted that Waititi’s comments “gave the reasonable impression” that he believed the matter he was discussing was subject to a suppression order.

The Committee said it was “important for Parliament to uphold the privileges of the courts, just as it expects that the courts will uphold Parliament’s privileges”.

It said if MPs wanted to raise matters that may be suppressed by a court, without first notifying the Speaker of their intent to do so, “there are inherent practical difficulties in investigating whether a matter is indeed suppressed, as investigating this could in itself disclose suppressed information”.

It said Rurawhe “took the approach of taking time to review the situation after it was raised during oral questions, and then raising it again as a matter of order at a subsequent sitting”.

The Committee said “taking time to consider the matter, while also preventing ongoing discussion of the matter on the day, could reduce the exposure of potentially suppressed information”.

