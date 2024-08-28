Parliament’s Privileges Committee says former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe took the right approach to Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi who “appeared to breach” a court suppression order in the House last year.
At the time, Rurawhe said he was in a bind because investigating whether Waititi had breached Parliamentary Privilege would risk drawing more further attention to the suppression and undermine it. Instead, he referred the question of the best course of action to the Privileges Committee, while dealing with Waititi as a matter of order, rather than privilege.
Rurawhe decided Waititi was grossly disorderly. He was named and suspended for 24 hours. A naming and suspension is one of the most severe punishments that can be handed to an MP. It means the MP is barred from having a vote cast, from sitting on a committee, or entering the debating chamber, and will have the day’s pay deducted from their salary.
Member’s of Parliament enjoy powerful Parliamentary Privilege which allows them to speak more freely during sittings of the House. However, that privilege does not extend to unilaterally breaching suppression orders.
The Committee drew on rules that went beyond mere suppression, and noted that the principle of comity between the courts and Parliament meant that matters before the courts were generally meant to be left out of Parliamentary debate