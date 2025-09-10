Advertisement
Prison as default housing and healthcare is justice denied – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
New Zealand's prisons hold about 4500 remand prisoners awaiting trial. Photo / Getty Images

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.
THE FACTS

  • Prisons hold about 4500 remand prisoners awaiting trial.
  • Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann reports 41% of prisoners are on remand, impacting employment and housing.
  • The Chief Justice says New Zealand should be a “fast follower” in adopting technology.

New Zealand’s prisons hold about 4500 men and women who have not been convicted of any crime.

They are on remand, by law presumed innocent, awaiting trial.

Before assuming they are guilty, consider this: over one in five defendants in District Court jury trials are acquitted. Jury

