It follows the release of the final report from the Royal Commission into abuse in care, which referenced allegations of offending against children by politicians and public servants in the 1980s.

The report states it received “deeply suspicious” evidence but it was “unable to make a finding that organised abuse of children and young people in State care occurred by groups of people in public positions of influence”.

Luxon was asked about this by reporters and said although the report raised “some serious concerns” about the matter it was not able to find any evidence to support those allegations.

“So, the report and the Royal Commission was unable to make a finding around that.

Asked if he thought the matter required further investigation, Luxon said: “If that’s the case, we encourage anyone to come forward with police given the nature of that allegation.

"I’d just encourage everybody, read the full section on that part of the report because as you can see, while [...] we are taking it very seriously a concern and allegation like that, but at the end of the day, there was no evidence or finding that was made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“But of course, we would want people to come forward and actually work with police to be able to advance any further investigation on that.”

The long-awaited Royal Commission report into abuse in state and faith-based institutions was released on Wednesday. It found an estimated 200,000 people out of 655,000 in care were abused and many more neglected.

The true number will never be known because some records were never created, had been lost or, in some cases, destroyed.

The “unimaginable” abuse was widespread between 1950 and 2019 – and amounted to a “national disgrace”. Violence and sexual abuse were common, and in some cases children and young people were “trafficked” to members of the public for sex.

“Instead of receiving care and support, children, young people and adults in care were exposed to unimaginable physical, emotional, mental and sexual abuse, severe exploitation and neglect,” the report says.

It found people who had suffered during decades of systemic abuse had received little redress and “if this injustice is not addressed, it will remain as a stain on our national character forever”.

The Government praised the bravery of the thousands of victims who shared their experiences with the commission over a six-year investigation period. Luxon announced he would deliver a formal apology to the victims and survivors on November 12 while decisions around how to provide redress were underway “at pace”.

Later on Wednesday, Luxon delivered a speech in Parliament to a packed public gallery.

“At the heart of this report are the stories of 2400 survivors - many of whom are here today,” Luxon said in Parliament to a packed public gallery.

“To every person who took part, I say thank you for your exceptional strength, your incredible courage, and your confronting honesty.

“Because of you, we know the truth about the abuse and trauma you have endured.

“I cannot take away your pain, but I can tell you this: You are heard and you are believed.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.