Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and wife Amanda arrive in Malaysia for the East Asia Summit. Photo / Jamie Ensor

The East Asia Summit is a gathering of Southeast Asian countries as well as New Zealand, Australia, Russia and the United States. It has a focus on strategic, political and economic issues.

EAS is hosted by Asean, which is New Zealand’s fourth-largest trading partner, worth just under $30 billion annually.

Along with meeting with regional leaders, Luxon is expected to celebrate New Zealand’s 50th anniversary of dialogue relations with Asean and potentially sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the bloc, upgrading the trading relationship.

Of note at this year’s Asean meeting is the ascension of Timor-Leste into the group.

The guard of honour waiting for Prime Minister Luxon in Malaysia. Photo / Jamie Ensor

As Luxon meets and greets other world leaders, New Zealand also has Defence Force assets and personnel deployed into the region, in part to help with monitoring North Korea.

The Defence Force confirmed last week that a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon is participating this month for the first time in an annual exercise led by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force. This is occurring around Japan, with 20 vessels and 20 aircraft involved.

“The tactical exercise, involving anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, is a multilateral exercise involving Japan, the United States, Australia, Canada, France and New Zealand,” the NZDF said.

New Zealand’s Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott, called the exercise a “fantastic opportunity to train with partners in the region, demonstrate interoperability, build on our relationships and strengthen cooperation between our forces”.

A statement from the US Navy said it helped serve as a “deterrent against regional instability and aggression”.

Following this, the Poseidon will be based in Japan to contribute to operations detecting and deterring evasions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions resolutions on North Korea.

These sanctions are in place with the intention of persuading North Korea to denuclearise and abandon its ballistic missile weapons capabilities. Patrols, which the NZDF said take place over international waters, look for any violations, including illicit ship-to-ship transfers of banned goods, like oil or coal.

The HMNZS Aotearoa will also contribute to sanctions monitoring.

“After time in Singapore and fresh from the Five Power Defence Arrangements’ Exercise Bersama Lima, HMNZS Aotearoa, with an embarked Seasprite helicopter, has been readying for its contribution to UNSC monitoring,” the NZDF said.

Commander Rob Welford, the commanding officer, said the vessel would conduct surveillance patrols and reporting, as well as replenishing the ships of New Zealand’s partners.

“Last year, there was considerable interest shown by Chinese People’s Liberation Navy ships and we also saw Russian Federation Navy vessels as well. And then on top of that there’s the unpredictability of the country we’re enforcing sanctions on,” he said.

“Supporting the international rules-based order is a very real statement when you’re on the water up here doing the mahi.”

During similar patrols last year, the ship located four vessels of interest, questioned 62 vessels and broadcast 52 deterrent messages, the NZDF said. It also conducted nine operational replenishments of partner nations’ warships so they could stay at sea longer.

The HMNZS Aotearoa will also conduct official visits to Vietnam and the Philippines while in the region.

Luxon last year announced New Zealand was stepping up its efforts to assist with sanctions monitoring by sending a ship for the first time and increasing the frequency of aircraft deployment. New Zealand has been contributing to monitoring since 2018.

Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter for the NZ Herald travelling with the Prime Minister in Asia this week.