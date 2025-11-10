Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is this afternoon expected to speak about action the Government is taking to address the scourge of methamphetamine.

He will hold a press conference in the Beehive at 4pm. A livestream will be found above at the time.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced a set of actions the Government is implementing to address soaring meth use, including moves to disrupt supply chains and support those affected by the drug.

There will be $30 million over four years channelled into treatment and early intervention services in communities hit hardest by meth and a $5.9m national prevention campaign paid for with the seized proceeds of crime.

A multi-agency approach – including police, the Navy, Customs and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) – will be taken to collect intelligence and identify drug-smuggling ventures in the Pacific.

“It’s impacting individuals, families and communities, and we’ve got to try something different,” Luxon said on Monday morning.

The announcement follows a sharp rise in drug harm, with wastewater testing showing meth use roughly doubled between 2023 and 2024 . Officials estimated the social harm from meth and other illicit drugs at $1.5 billion in 2024.

The Prime Minister is also likely to be asked about his position on whether he wants the Government to sell state assets.

While Luxon has ruled that out this term, he had left the question open in terms of National’s election manifesto for the 2026 election.

Luxon is also expected to be asked for his opinion on the latest with Te Pāti Māori’s expulsion of two MPs, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Takuta Ferris.

He has previously used opportunities to comment on the party’s internal dramas to highlight current polling would require Labour to work with them to form a future Government. Labour has said it will lay out closer to the election what parties it is willing to work with.