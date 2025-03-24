Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on major policy changes fresh from India trip

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The new system includes two Acts, focusing on land use and environmental protection, with standardised zoning. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following his return from trade meetings in India.
  • The government has unveiled a new Resource Management Act, aiming to simplify planning and reduce red tape.
  • Luxon says a new “cost of living support” is coming for 1.5 million New Zealanders.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is to set speak to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following his trip to India and the unveiling of the overhauled Resource Management Act system.

The latest reboot to the RMA includes two Acts, focusing on land use and environmental protection, with standardised zoning.

LISTEN LIVE: Luxon talks to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am

Changes to superannuation are also in the mix, following a 3% increase by the government taking effect from next week.

“This cash bump will put more money in the back pockets of our seniors, making the supermarket run and petrol station visit a bit easier,” Luxon said.

Over 900,000 superannuants and almost 5000 veterans will get an increase in their MSD payments from April 1.

Chris Bishop, the minister responsible for RMA Reform, described the current legislation as “broken” saying it “makes it too hard to build the infrastructure and houses New Zealand desperately needs”.

He said it was “too hard to use our abundant natural resources, and hasn’t resulted in better management of our natural environment”.

The new pieces of RMA legislation are expected to be introduced into the House before the end of the year.

