Changes to superannuation are also in the mix, following a 3% increase by the government taking effect from next week.

“This cash bump will put more money in the back pockets of our seniors, making the supermarket run and petrol station visit a bit easier,” Luxon said.

Over 900,000 superannuants and almost 5000 veterans will get an increase in their MSD payments from April 1.

Chris Bishop, the minister responsible for RMA Reform, described the current legislation as “broken” saying it “makes it too hard to build the infrastructure and houses New Zealand desperately needs”.

He said it was “too hard to use our abundant natural resources, and hasn’t resulted in better management of our natural environment”.

The new pieces of RMA legislation are expected to be introduced into the House before the end of the year.