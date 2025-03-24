- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following his return from trade meetings in India.
- The government has unveiled a new Resource Management Act, aiming to simplify planning and reduce red tape.
- Luxon says a new “cost of living support” is coming for 1.5 million New Zealanders.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is to set speak to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following his trip to India and the unveiling of the overhauled Resource Management Act system.
The latest reboot to the RMA includes two Acts, focusing on land use and environmental protection, with standardised zoning.
LISTEN LIVE: Luxon talks to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am