Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Education Minister Erica Stanford hold press conference

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford speak to the media following the decision to scrap NCEA.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford will hold a press conference at an Auckland school this afternoon, days after revealing plans to significantly shake up the country’s main secondary school assessments.

The stand-up will be around 2.45pm.

On Monday, Stanford announced NCEA would be abolished and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save