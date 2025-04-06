This morning Luxon told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Kiwis have a “highly unique” culture when it comes to the accessibility of politicians and their families and he does not want that to stop but the safety of politicians is essential.
“If we allow these small infractions to go unchecked it feeds a momentum of malevolence that all MPs and their families are fair game.
“It’s a horrible experience for the spouse of an MP.”
The Herald had learned the altercation took place after Shane and Dot Jones arrived at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal to catch the scheduled 8.25am flight home to Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands.
Dot Jones told the Herald the couple had left their luggage at the regional airport check-in at around 7.30am and were making their way to the main food court area for breakfast when a man started shouting loudly at Jones. Much of the abuse involved offensive language and personal slurs.
As airport workers and other travellers watched, the man continued to shout abuse at Jones along with profane descriptions of NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.
Shane Jones said: “I turned around and said ‘what did you say, mate’ and he came right up in my face and it was a full-throated spray. Then I realised he was addressing his vulgarity at me, that Winston and I would be dog tucker real soon.”
Shane Jones said he thought the man was Australian and asked: “Are you a Kiwi?”
The response from the balding Pākehā man in glasses, who Shane Jones estimated was in his 50s, was to say: “I’m just as Kiwi, in fact, I’m more Kiwi than you are.”
The incident continued to escalate, with the man getting up in Jones’ face so she put her hand in between them as they were “hongi distance away”.
She said the man claimed assault when her palm hit his nose and he came after her when she tried to leave.
“My back was turned and he came up behind me and grabbed me. He grabbed my shoulder. It was all so quick.”