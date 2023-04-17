Preparations are well underway for the coronation of King Charles III. Video / AP

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will head to London in May for King Charles III’s coronation with a delegation including former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Abdul Aziz, the man who won a bravery award for fighting off the Christchurch terrorist.

In a statement outlining his pre-election travel plans and details on how New Zealand will mark the coronation, Hipkins also announced that he has accepted an invitation to attend a major Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11 and 12.

That summit will involve the Nato leaders and a handful of representatives from non-Nato countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea - dubbed the Asia Pacific 4. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initially turned down the invitation – although recent reports in Australia suggest he is now rethinking that.

Hipkins will also visit Australia this weekend – his second visit as Prime Minister after a day trip to Canberra earlier this year.

The two countries have been in discussions about improving the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia, and Albanese said it was possible announcements would be made in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

Hipkins said he would have a fairly limited travel programme.

“My focus is on the cost of living and cyclone recovery challenges New Zealand is facing. As such I will only undertake a small number of international engagements this year,” he said.

“When overseas I will look to put trade front and centre in order to support our economic recovery.

“I will be taking a business delegation with me to Australia and will be seeking to advance our trade deal with the UK when in London for the King’s coronation and with the EU when I attend Nato.”

Antony Albanese (left) initially turned down an invitation to the Nato summit but Chris Hipkins is going. Photo / RNZ

Ukraine is set to be the main topic on the Nato summit agenda.

A visit by Hipkins to China was also still possible, but not yet confirmed.

Hipkins’ trade delegation to Australia will also mark 40 years of Closer Economic Relations (CER).

“New Zealand and Australia’s economic success is inextricably linked. The Single Economic Market is a powerful engine for growth on both sides of the Tasman.”

As well as the PM, the New Zealand delegation to the coronation will include Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Kiingi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai, and National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Senior royal honours holders will also attend - Richie McCaw (Order of NZ), Willie Apiata (the Victoria Cross for New Zealand), and Abdul Aziz (the New Zealand Cross).

Aziz was awarded the highest bravery award for trying to ward off the terrorist at Linwood mosque.

Hipkins also announced New Zealand’s gift to mark the coronation was a $1 million donation to Trees That Count, a tree-planting initiative with the Department of Conservation and community groups.

“The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles’ lifelong interest in environmental conservation.”

On the weekend of May 6 and 7, local councils will plant native trees as part of He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings, and there would be a public celebration at Auckland Domain on Sunday May 7.

Other ways to mark the coronation will include lighting buildings with purple lights overnight on May 6, a gun salute by the Defence Force in Wellington on May 7, the renaming of the next royal honours list to the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023, and NZ Post’s issue of commemorative stamps and coins (from May 3).

Others in the delegation to attend the coronation include Dame Naida Glavish and Lorraine Toki, Ben Appleton – (Kaiāwhina and director of Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club), Sarah Smart (British general manager of The Dairy Collective), Craig Fenton – 2023 UK New Zealander of the Year, former Olympic rower Rebecca Scown and Rhieve Grey (2021 Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University).

Sergeant Hayden Smith is the flag bearer selected by the New Zealand Defence Force.