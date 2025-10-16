Politicians are honouring Jim Bolger in a series of speeches as the House recognises the former Prime Minister’s service to New Zealand.

Bolger, 90, died peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his nine children, 18 grandchildren and wife Joan. He had been undergoing dialysis since kidney failure last year.

“Over the period of his illness, Jim and the family have greatly appreciated the support and companionship of so many friends near and far,” a statement from his family read.

The House’s normal business of Question Time and debating legislation has been set aside for today, replaced with an opportunity for politicians to speak of Bolger’s legacy and his contribution to the country.

Several party leaders including PM Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins will speak. After speeches have concluded, the House will rise.

A livestream of the speeches will be at the top of this article.

Tributes have flooded in since Bolger’s death was made public.

Luxon, in a statement earlier today, said Bolger was a “towering figure in New Zealand’s political life – a leader of conviction, a reformer of consequence, and a servant of the people whose legacy has shaped our nation in profound and lasting ways".

“To those who worked alongside him, he was a principled and formidable colleague. To his political opponents, he was a worthy adversary who never allowed disagreement to become personal.

“And to New Zealand, he was a leader who believed in the strength of our democracy, the promise of fairness, and the dignity of service.

“On behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, I extend our deepest condolences to Mr Bolger’s wife, Joan, his children and grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him.

“Jim Bolger served with integrity and purpose. He leaves behind a legacy that will be studied, debated, and respected for generations.”

Flags are flying at half-mast at Parliament in honour of former Prime Minister Jim Bolger who died yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First leader Winston Peters said Bolger was a “proud, proud New Zealander who served his country as Prime Minister during a difficult period of serious transition in our politics”.

Peters and Bolger led New Zealand’s first MMP Government from 1996 onwards, a coalition between NZ First and National which later collapsed after Bolger was ousted as Prime Minister by Jenny Shipley.

The coalition was the first Government under the MMP electoral system and had been formed despite Bolger having sacked Winston Peters from Cabinet in 1991, before Peters formed New Zealand First.

“Everyone with a knowledge of New Zealand political history from the late 1980s and early 1990s will know that the two of us sometimes had our policy differences!” Peters said.

“As the leader of Mr Bolger’s coalition partner, I can attest he was a man of his word. He did what he said he would do - and we ran our Coalition Government with integrity, focus and a fidelity to New Zealanders who had delivered a majority to our two political parties.

“Mr Bolger should be remembered warmly as a New Zealander who devoted his life to our great country.”

Prime Minister Jim Bolger (right) and his new deputy Winston Peters share a laugh as they sign the new coalition agreement in the Legislative Chamber in 1996. Photo / Martin Hunter

James Brendan Bolger was born in Ōpunake, Taranaki, in 1935 - the son of Irish immigrants.

He left Ōpunake High School at just 15 to work on the family farm, later farming with Joan in Rahotu and Te Kūiti before entering politics.

In 1990, Bolger led the National Party to a landslide victory - the largest in its history - to become the country’s 35th Prime Minister for seven years until 1997.

He oversaw the first of many Treaty of Waitangi settlements, later saying his Irish ancestry had helped him to engage emotionally with Māori.

During his second term in office, Bolger presided over electoral reform, including the introduction of the MMP electoral system in 1996.

Bolger later became New Zealand’s Ambassador to the United States, then chancellor of the University of Waikato, and chairman of several state-owned enterprises, including New Zealand Post.

In 1998, he was appointed a Member of the Order of New Zealand - an honour that can be held by only 20 living New Zealanders at a time.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, and their children, Dan, Paul, Brian, Stephen, Bernadette, Fiona, Rachael, Matt and Aidan.

