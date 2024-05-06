Prime Minister Christopher Luxon yesterday announced a $1.9 billion investment in additional law and order measures as Auckland police hunt for an “extremely dangerous” man involved in a deadly shooting on Ponsonby Rd.

Listen live: Luxon speaks to Hosking at 7.30am

The Government pledged to train 470 corrections officers and add a further 810 beds to Waikato’s Waikeria prison expansion as part of the $1.9 billion investment in the upcoming Budget.

After some confusion about the total beds that would mean for Waikeria, Mitchell’s office subsequently clarified that the 810 beds were additional to the 600 bed already planned for by the former Labour government. Waikeria already has 455 beds, so once the expansion was completed it would have a capacity of 1,865 beds.

The $1.9 billion in spending over years was $1.5 billion in new funding and $442 million in savings made as part of Corrections’ cost-savings exercise. That was as part of the Government’s savings exercise where agencies and departments are required to find 6.5 per cent or 7.5 per cent in spending cuts.

Luxon said restoring law and order was a government priority. “I’m sick of hearing stories about Kiwis who are the victims of attacks,” he said.

He said violent crime was up 33 per cent and retail crime had more than doubled since 2018. He said reducing the number of victims was how the government would measure its success, as set out in its public service targets.

Luxon set out steps taken already, including measures against gangs and three strikes. He said the approach to crime would be linked to social investment, to try to steer people away from the life of crime.

On Sunday night’s Ponsonby Road death, Luxon said it was a tragic set of circumstances but it would be inappropriate to comment further given the ongoing police investigation. He said he had only been briefed on what had been reported publicly.

Police are hunting for this man in relation to the fatal shooting in Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied



